It shouldn't come as a surprise that Kobe Bryant couldn't stay away from the game for long. In March, the Mamba and ESPN will be teaming up for "Detail," a 15-episode show on his observations on NBA games. Kobe's objective for the show is to “provide a perspective aimed at helping young athletes, players and coaches see the game in a different way," according to the ESPN press release.

Kobe went on to state, “Studying game film is how the best get better. It’s the university for a master’s degree in basketball. {...} I learned how to study film from the best coaches of all time – Phil Jackson and Tex Winter. Detail provides an opportunity to teach that skill to the next generation on [a] large platform with ESPN.”

Will you be tuning in?

Source: sports.yahoo.com