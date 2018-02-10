Kelis is currently demanding that Nas increases the amount of child support he pays for their child Knight, reports RadarOnline.com.

According to the court documents filed last Wednesday, Kelis is seeking to amend the existing child support agreement. She claims that Nas has been making significantly more money than in 2012 when the child support judgment was granted. In addition, Kelis requests Nas pays Keith's child care expenses and at least 50 percent of the boy's healthcare costs. She is also asking her attorney’s fees to be covered by Nas.

Kelis' court application states, “The child support order, in this case, has been in place since our son was approximately three years old. He is now eight years old. His needs and expenditures have materially changed since the Judgment has been entered. I am informed and believe that Respondent’s income today would support a child support order in excess of $8,000 per month.”

The child support agreement states that Nas is required to pay $8,000 monthly. Nas and Kelis separated on April 20, 2009. They are scheduled to appear in front of the court for a hearing on April 4.

Source: radaronline.com