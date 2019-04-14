ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

KELIS GOING ON TRIAL FOR 20 COUNTS OF CONTEMPT FOR KEEPING SON AWAY FROM NAS

Kelis Going On Trial For 20 Counts Of Contempt For Keeping Son Away...
By Unspoken truth

Singer Kelis and hip hop veteran Nas have been going back and forth with their custody battle over their son, Knight, for many years and it looks as though things may get a bit worse for Kelis.

Kelis could be facing jail time, as she is facing 20 counts of contempt of court, over allegations that she has continuously violated a custody agreement. Nas has been very open and vocal about the repeated claimed that Kelis refuses to abide by the agreement and won’t let him see his son.

Nas says Kelis planned to move to Colombia with her new husband and take Knight from him, in addition to the fact that he was supposed to have his son for New Year’s, but Kelis kept him in Colombia until January 14, leaving Nas with no way to get in touch with his son the entire time.

Kelis was allegedly fined $8,000 for not following the court order and has refused to pay. She is scheduled to go on trial June 20th and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

ViaBallerstatus

Views: 113

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on Sunday

Wake Up !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service