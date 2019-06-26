KD Declines $31.5M Option w/ Warriors to Become an Unrestricted Free Agent

KD Declines $31.5M Option w/ Warriors to Become an Unrestricted Fre... (NBA NEWS)The bids for Kevin Durant have now officially begun in the NBA, as the 10x All-Star has declined his $31.5 million offer to remain with the Golden State Warriors. The move now makes KD an unrestricted free agent, who's reportedly spending time in New York with his business manager as they look over his options.

It's been said that Durant is still considering a number of scenarios in free agency, which includes a potential return to Golden State as he remains eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million deal. With that said, it's also believed that the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and LA Clippers are all being strongly

Durant, 30, recently underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles tendon, though the aforementioned teams are reportedly willing to go all in on the superstar's unparalleled talent, even though he might be 32 years old by the time he makes his return.

The Knicks are reportedly ready to offer KD the max with a four-year $164 million deal and are thought by many to be the favorites to land the 2x champion and former MVP, though if the Brooklyn Nets sign Kyrie Irving there's a strong possibility that he'd join him in calling the Barclays Center his new home.

Source: ESPN