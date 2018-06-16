San Antonio Spurs forward and former NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has had a forgettable season. Hampered by a lingering quad injury, Leonard found himself sidelined for most of the year. Tensions mounted between Leonard and the Spurs after Leonard expressed distrust in the organization for how they handled his rehab. Despite the potential $219M supermax contract on the table, Leonard apparently wants out of San Antonio and is looking to land on the Los Angeles Lakers according to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.