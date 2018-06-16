ORDER

JUDGE ORDERS JUELZ SANTANA TO BE ACCOMPANIED ON TOUR BY HIS MOTHER

According to reports, Juelz Santana had his bail conditions modified which will allow the Harlem MC to go on tour with his Dipset brethren for five of the stops on the 15-city tour. The only catch is that his mother accompanies him on those five stops. Among the other conditions, Juelz is required to wear an ankle monitor and has to drive to the tour stops while. Juelz is also prohibited from traveling with the rest of the Dipset crew.

Juelz is expected to be back in court in the coming weeks to monitor his tour experience and potentially grant the Harlem MC with further touring dates.

Juelz pleaded not guilty to firearm possession charges stemming from an incident a the Newark Liberty International Airport back in March. If convicted, Juelz could face up to 20 years in prison for the felonious crime.

Source: pagesix.com

