ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Jordan Peele's "Get Out" Becomes the Most Profitable Film of 2017

Jordan Peele's "Get Out" Becomes the Most Profitable Film of 2017

Jordan Peele's racism horror film, Get Out, has received critical acclaim since debuting earlier this year and now it has been revealed that the film is this year's most profitable cinematic production. According to The Wrap, Peele's film was created on a $4.5 million production budget and a $30 million marketing budget. Get Out grossed roughly $252 million globally, giving the film a 630 percent ROI (return on investment). The closest film in terms of profitability was M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which had a 610 percent ROI and came from Blumhouse, the same production company as Peele's Get Out.

Source Thewrap

Views: 3

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2