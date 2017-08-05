Jordan Peele's "Get Out" Becomes the Most Profitable Film of 2017

Jordan Peele's racism horror film, Get Out, has received critical acclaim since debuting earlier this year and now it has been revealed that the film is this year's most profitable cinematic production. According to The Wrap, Peele's film was created on a $4.5 million production budget and a $30 million marketing budget. Get Out grossed roughly $252 million globally, giving the film a 630 percent ROI (return on investment). The closest film in terms of profitability was M. Night Shyamalan's Split, which had a 610 percent ROI and came from Blumhouse, the same production company as Peele's Get Out.

Source Thewrap