Jay-Z Celebrates Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame Induction With Tidal Playlist @S_C_

Jay-Z Celebrates Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame Induction With Tidal Pla...
Hov has numerous achievements, but this one in particular he’s proud of. Through his own streaming service, Tidal, he commemorates for all of hip-hop a playlist over some of the best songs over the decades. Shot over to the Tidal and hear Hov's playlist here.
By the way, this is a win for US. I remember when rap was said to be a fad . We are now alongside some of the greatest writers in history.
Comment
Congrats..
Congrats.