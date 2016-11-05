Jay Z, Beyoncé, Chance The Rapper, J. Cole & Big Sean Perform at Hillary Clinton Rally In Ohio

Jay Z, Beyoncé, Chance The Rapper, J. Cole & Big Sean Perform a...

With just a few days to go until the Presidential election, Jay Z and Beyoncé called in a few famous friends to rally support for Hillary Clinton in Cleveland, Ohio last night.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter headlined a star-studded Get Out the Vote concert, where they introduced Hillary Clinton (who, in turn, quoted a few Hov lines during her own speech). “This other guy, I don’t have any ill will towards him,” Jay said about Trump. “But his conversation is divisive and that’s not an evolved soul to me. So he cannot be my President. He cannot be our President.”

J. Cole, Big Sean and Chance The Rapper also performed at the event. “I’m here to celebrate our next and first woman President in the history of the United States of America,” Chano said. Let’s hope he’s right!

You can stream the entire concert here and check out the highlights below.