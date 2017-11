Recently, the movie IT released worldwide to theaters and has been met with praise. After the release of the movie, it was noted that the movie became the largest September movie release. Now, Deadline is reporting that it may become the highest grossing horror movie of all time. Before creeping up on the title, The Exorcist was the highest-grossing film, earning $232.9 million. The 2017 version of IT is set to be near $270 million by Sunday. Because of that, IT is on track to be the largest grossing film from Labor Day to November. Previously, Gravity held that title, grossing $274 million during that time period. It was also noted that the movie will make close to $390 million worldwide, even though the film only had a $35 million production budget.