HIPHOPDX World Premiers Bruse Wane's New Single Featuring Papoose "Killa A SoundBoy"

Bruse Wane's "Dark Knight Album 2 Fight For Gotham is on the way. The first single finds TheBatMan In some serious and lyrical company as Brooklyn's own Papoose jumps on Wane's "Killa Soundboy" track. The album is slated for release July 15th 2019 but you can pre order it Here along with the following "Killa Soundboy tour". Shoot over to HipHopDX and peep the single Here