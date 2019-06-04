ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

HIPHOPDX World Premiers Bruse Wane's New Single Featuring Papoose "Killa A SoundBoy"

HIPHOPDX World Premiers Bruse Wane's New Single Featuring Papoose "...

Bruse Wane's "Dark Knight Album 2 Fight For Gotham is on the way. The first single finds TheBatMan In some serious and lyrical company as Brooklyn's own Papoose jumps on Wane's "Killa Soundboy" track. The album is slated for release July 15th 2019 but you can pre order it Here along with the following "Killa Soundboy tour". Shoot over to HipHopDX and peep the single Here

Views: 39

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 45 minutes ago

Fire !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2019   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service