Hip Hop Legend Chuck D Speaks On People Saying Jay-Z's Album Is Too Smart

Chuck D took to Twitter to respond to 50 Cent's critique of Jay-Z's 4:44 as "golf course music" and "too smart."

"So some people are saying @s_c_ album is too smart," Chuck D wrote in the tweet. "What level does a 47 year old man supposed to spit at? Club sht? What kind of club? lol"

View above.

Source: ValdTV & twitter.com