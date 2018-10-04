SUGE KNIGHT SENTENCED TO 28 YEARS IN PRISON

Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday (October 4) afternoon for the murder of Terry Carter. Suge struck a plea deal for the sentence on September 20, days before standing trial for murder and attempted murder.

Suge Knight has accepted a plea deal for 28-years after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the murder of Terry Carter, according to TMZ. The Death Row founder will be credited time served for the 3 1/2 years he spent in jail leading up to his sentencing. Suge will also be on parole for three years following his prison sentence.

Suge's prior felony convictions also made this sentencing much harsher. He received five extra years because the murder was considered "serious and violent" as well as another year tacted on for using the truck as a deadly weapon.

Source: Fox