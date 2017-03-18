Floyd Mayweather Sets Venue and Date For Conor Mcgregor Fight

Various news outlets reported that Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have agreed to a date and venue to host their prospective super fight. According to Daily Mail the "Notorious" Irishman will meet The Money Team boss in his hometown of Las Vegas. They are encouraging fans to mark their calendars for June 10, in anticipation of a PPV showdown at T-Mobile Arena, according to the report.

Talk of a Mayweather v.s. McGregor clash has been going on since such tabloids as The Sun and USA Today reported that they had "agreed to terms" back in February of 2016. While the actual confirmation of an agreement had been debunked, and dismissed by White as frivolous, it was at that point that the press began following the possibility of a fight. And since that point, White has continuously said that the fight isn't a day closer to happening than it was last year, despite the fact that Mayweather and McGregor have continued to promote the event at their promotions and tour stops.

Only days ago Mayweather breathed new life into the fight, after talk had waned a bit, when he publicly confirmed that he is coming out of retirement. Floyd maintained, as he has for the past year, that he will only put boxing gloves on again to scrap with McGregor, as it is the only fight he sees making business sense for him. The 49-0 boxing great has a very demanding conditions: at this point in his career he will only fight for $100 million or better. While those kinds of numbers have set a new precedent for fighters to strive for, and has only added luster to Floyd's reputation as an economic dynamo in the sport, it has also made setting terms that much more difficult. After Floyd offered McGregor $15 million for the fight, White came out and obnoxiously served up what he considered more "realistic" offer, of $25 million a piece, arguing that with the UFC's PPV buys far exceeding boxing's on average at the moment, McGregor would be the fight's A-Side.

According to the new report no contracts have been signed, despite them allegedly targeting a date and venue. It is clear that the move is one meant to increase pressure on investors to get on board sooner rather than later. With more and more fighters beginning to take over their own promotions, fans have gotten to witness just how tough getting business done in prize fighting can be.

Source: dailymail.co.uk/Vladtv