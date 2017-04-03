Drake to Appear In UK Drama ‘Top Boy’ After Buying the Rights to the Show

After recruiting Skepta, Giggs, Sampha and Jorja Smith for his latest project More Life, Drake is taking his love affair with London to the next level by appearing in the acclaimed UK drama, Top Boy.

According to Ashley Walters (who plays Dushane), producers are “creating a significant role” for Drizzy, who bought the rights to the show after it was dropped by Channel 4 last year. “We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” Walters told the Mirror. “He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

From Instagram posts to shout outs in his songs, Drake has showed love to Top Boy numerous times over the last few years. He told Zane Lowe in 2016, “it’s kind of out there that I’m working on Top Boy. I’d love to go back to acting.”

Top Boy last aired in 2013, but with Drake’s help, its long-awaited third season is set to debut on Netflix in 2018. Skepta is also expected to make a cameo.

