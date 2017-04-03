ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Drake to Appear In UK Drama ‘Top Boy’ After Buying the Rights to the Show

 Drake To Appear In UK Drama "Top Boy"

After recruiting Skepta, Giggs, Sampha and Jorja Smith for his latest project More Life, Drake is taking his love affair with London to the next level by appearing in the acclaimed UK drama, Top Boy.

According to Ashley Walters (who plays Dushane), producers are “creating a significant role” for Drizzy, who bought the rights to the show after it was dropped by Channel 4 last year. “We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” Walters told the Mirror. “He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

From Instagram posts to shout outs in his songs, Drake has showed love to Top Boy numerous times over the last few years. He told Zane Lowe in 2016, “it’s kind of out there that I’m working on Top Boy. I’d love to go back to acting.”


Ashley Walters 
 @AshleyWalters82

Shouts to @Drake for posting about  this morning! Its positive to see that the rest of the world is learning about  street culture

Drizzy 
@Drake

@AshleyWalters82 is too incredible!! Everybody on Top Boy gives such incredible performances. That show is just too good.

12:20 AM - 9 Oct 2014

Top Boy last aired in 2013, but with Drake’s help, its long-awaited third season is set to debut on Netflix in 2018. Skepta is also expected to make a cameo.

