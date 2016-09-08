Hours after police made an arrest of the man suspected of lifting a briefcase enclosing $3 million worth of jewelry off of a tour bus at the Summer Sixteen concert in Arizona; Drake denied that anything was taken from him.

A TMZ reporter rushed up on the OVO rapper as he exited The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood and upon inquiring about the incident, was told: "Nobody robbed me." Drake would all but escaped the paparazzi before apparently taking exception with thereporter's follow-up, making reference to having had the culprit ar.... "Say what?" Drake exclaimed with a grimace. It is unclear whether he was emoting a look of confusion because it was the first time he heard the news, or distaste at the possible suggestion that he might have had something to do with identifying the suspect.

Video of Drake reacting to the Tuesday night [September 6] heist with shouts in a fit of anger, went viral after it was reported that the bus had been burglarized while he and Future performed at Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix. On Wednesday, police nabbed 21-year-old Travion King after reviewing surveillance footage taken around the time of the incident. King was identifiable thanks to having worked events at the venue in the past.

Source: tmz.com