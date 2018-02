Donald Trump has been vocal about many things he dislikes, and now the President of the United States has lashed out against the #MeToo movement.

Via Twitter, Trump said “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false.”

He went on to say “Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Take a look at the tweet above.