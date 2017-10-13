Dj Lord Ron Breaks New Bruse Wane Music On His Latest Preserving the Culture Mixtape @DjLordRon

Dj Lord Ron Breaks New Bruse Wane Music On His Latest Preserving t...

By UnspokenTruth

Some DJ's just seem to always have their ear to the street and a pulse on the culture. Dj Lord Ron is one of those Dj's. He is a west coast legend in the game, and on his latest installment of the preserving the culture series he does just that. The banging tape features Styles-p, Terminology, Loaded Lux, Rass Kass, and a host of others. He also debut's a never heard before freestyle by Wane Enterprises "Bruse Wane" entitled "Knuckle Game Cassius". Check the dope mixtape out he plays Bruse's freestyle at about the 31:47 time mark of the tape check it out HERE