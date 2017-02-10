ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

DJ Khaled Sued For Allegedly Stealing The Beat For 'I Got The Keys'


A producer alleging that DJ Khaled stole his beat and used it for the hit single "I Got the Keys," has filed a lawsuit against the radio personality.

TMZ reports that Chris Hill says he produced the beat in 2008 and it subsequently appeared on a project titled "Chris Hill Beats (Gangsta Boogie Vol 2)."

Hill claims that in October 2008, he met Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, in an Atlanta nightclub and gave him a CD. The DJ never got back to him, but when the producer heard "I Got the Keys" off of Khaled's 2016 "Major Key" album, he immediately recognized his work.

Hill's lawsuit names Khaled, Sony Music and several producers. He's asking to be awarded a share of the platinum-selling song's profits.

 

Views: 28

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2