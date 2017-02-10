DJ Khaled Sued For Allegedly Stealing The Beat For 'I Got The Keys'

A producer alleging that DJ Khaled stole his beat and used it for the hit single "I Got the Keys," has filed a lawsuit against the radio personality.

TMZ reports that Chris Hill says he produced the beat in 2008 and it subsequently appeared on a project titled "Chris Hill Beats (Gangsta Boogie Vol 2)."

Hill claims that in October 2008, he met Khaled, born Khaled Mohamed Khaled, in an Atlanta nightclub and gave him a CD. The DJ never got back to him, but when the producer heard "I Got the Keys" off of Khaled's 2016 "Major Key" album, he immediately recognized his work.

Hill's lawsuit names Khaled, Sony Music and several producers. He's asking to be awarded a share of the platinum-selling song's profits.