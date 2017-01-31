Derek Fishers House Robbed Of $300k Including His 5 NBA Rings



Former NBA star and coach Derek Fisher lost some of his most prized possessions after his Los Angeles home was broken into.

TMZ reports that Fisher called police to report the break-in Monday morning, January 30. He said he left home around 7:30 a.m. When he returned it was apparent that someone had been inside while he was gone.Authorities believe the thief or thieves entered the residence through a side door. An estimated $300,000 worth of jewelry, including the five championship rings Fisher won while playing for the L.A. Lakers was stolen.

The Los Angeles Police Department have launched an investigation into the incident.Fisher played point guard for 18 years in the NBA for 6 teams, including the Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He retired following the 2013 season and was hired as a head coach by the New York Knicks on June 10, 2014. Fisher coached the team until he was fired on February 8, 2016, after compiling an overall record of 40–96.

source Thisis50.com