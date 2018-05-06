Like any loyal friend, the actor/MC/activist isn’t letting ‘Ye’s inflammatory comments about slavery break their relationship. On Friday (May 4), TMZ caught up with Common as he was leaving the Equinox in Los Angeles where he said there are more important things to worry about.

“There’s a lot going on in the world — black women being dragged out The Waffle House, black people being shot down in the street,” he said. “We got people in the government and the president, and others that are lying and creating divisiveness.

“I think us focusing on tweets and comments when we can really change conditions. I want to put more energy toward changing the conditions of what’s going on.”

Speaking on his relationship with Kanye, he said, “No matter what, Kanye is my brother. No matter what. There’s no beginning to the end because that’s my brother. I love him.

“I don’t agree with everything he says and everything he’s thinking but I don’t agree with a lot of things that people that I love but that don’t mean I love them any differently. That doesn’t mean I won’t say exactly what I need to say to them … We don’t have to go to war just because we don’t agree.”

West is reportedly back in Wyoming finishing the five albums he promised, including his next solo album, Pusha T’s King Pusha, Nas’ new album and a collaboration with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghost.

SOURE HIPHOPDX