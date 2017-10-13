Chris Brown - High End ft. Future, Young Thug (Official Music Video)

Chris Brown delivers the official music video for his new single “High End” featuring Atlanta's finest Future and Young Thug. The visuals feature cameos by Teyana Taylor, Rey Mysterio, Fabolous, Trey Songz, and more.

Watch it below.

"High End“ available everywhere: http://smarturl.it/HighEnd

“Heartbreak On A Full Moon” available 10/31:http://smarturl.it/HeartbreakFullMoon

Follow Chris Brown:

http://www.chrisbrownworld.com/

https://www.facebook.com/chrisbrown

https://twitter.com/chrisbrown

http://instagram.com/chrisbrownofficial

http://smarturl.it/CBSpotify?IQid=yt

Bigupthisis50