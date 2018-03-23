Cardi B Says Ask's Government What the Fu**k Are You Doing With My Money !

Cardi B wants to know what the government is doing with her money this tax season.

The New York rapper had an incredible 2017. She saw her smash “Bodak Yellow” dominate the charts, becoming the first solo female rapper in nearly 20 decades to hit N... She continued her momentum with an appearance on Migos’ “Motorsport” and dropping her single “Bartier Cardi”. The hard work apparently pushed the Bronx native to a high tax bracket, and she wants some accountably that her funds are being put to good use.

“Uncle Sam I want to know what you doing with my f**king tax money” exclaimed Cardi while speaking in a post on Instagram.

“When you donate to a kid from a foreign country they give you updates of what they doing with your donations. I want to know what you doing with my f**king tax money because I’m from New York and the streets is always dirty.”

Cardi points out that flow of tax money hasn’t kept the “rats” out her city’s transit system nor has it been helping individuals in prison, who she says only get “two underwears” and “one jumpsuit for like 5 months.”

So what is yah ni**as doing with my f**king money?” Cardi said. “So, what is yah doing with my f**king money. I want to know. I want receipts. I want everything.”

SourceVladtv