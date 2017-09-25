Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Hits No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" is the No. 1 song in America, reports Billboard. After climbing the charts over the last few weeks, Cardi's hit has dethroned Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" single for the top spot, marking her first solo No. 1 hit.

This makes Cardi only the second female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, following Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. She's also the first female soloist to go No. 1 with a debut single unaccompanied by another artist since Meaghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" in 2014.

Source Thisis50