CARDI B POSES PREGNANT ON THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE

CARDI B POSES PREGNANT ON THE COVER OF ROLLING STONE
Cardi B revealed the cover today in a celebratory post in which she expressed happiness about her ‘daughter’ making a debut on the cover of the prestigious magazine.
“I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our
@rollingston! Even tho it was leaked and suppose to be In gray fuck it !My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover. Official release in July,” she shared. See the picture below:
You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!
Join Wane Enterprises