Cardi B Laughs When Asked If She’ll Ever Reconcile With Nicki Minaj

Add this to the list of most awkward hip-hop interviews. Cardi B talked to Variety in a brief red carpet chat at the Swisher Sweets Artist Project event posted on Friday (April 12) and things got really weird when the interviewer asked her about mending fences with Nicki Minaj.

The interview started off well. Bardi talked candidly about her views on Donald Trump, 2020 presidential candidates and her upcoming album. But things turned left when the interviewer asked the Invasion of Privacy rapper, "Is there ever a chance that you and Nicki would make up and perform together?"

Four seconds of awkward silence followed. The man even threw in Cardi's trademarked catchphrase "Okurrr" in order to try to break the tension. It worked, kind of. Cardi proceeded to cackle in his face for a full 15 seconds without answering the question before the interview ended.

Cardi and Nicki Minaj's beef is well documented. It came to a head a couple times in 2018. Once in September when they got into a heated confrontation at a 2018 Fashion Week event. That was followed by a back and forth that featured wild claims and call outs. Things have been mostly quiet since October when they both appeared to agree to go about things positively. However, if this interview is any indication, we are far from getting a collab any time some.

Check out Cardi's awkward interview below.