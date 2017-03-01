Bruse Wane To Appear On The Upcoming "Universal Hip Hop Museums 16 Bars 4 Hip Hop Album"

Wane Enterprises Ceo and New York artist Bruse Wane Confirms he will be featured on the "Universal Hip Hop Museums" upcoming'16 Bars 4 Hip Hop Album". You can look forward to hearing Wane's critically praised song "Ol Head" on the historic album. The 16 Bars 4 Hip Hop Album will be distributed by Sony Red Distribution and will feature some of the genre's top independent artist. Each artist involved in the project has donated a song to help fund the Bronx based museum. Notable appearances on the album includes Rah Digga, Chris Rivers, Chip Fu of the legendary Fus-Schnickens, and Hakim Green of Channel Live.
Bruse Wane made a huge splash in Hip Hop last year via his song "Venom" which featured one the last verses from Hip Hop legend Sean Price, and Big Pun's son Chris Rivers (listen to Venom). Bruse say's "he got involved in the historic project after speaking with the projects executive director Rocky Bucano". Bucano felt Bruse's Song "Ol Head" which depicts a generational time line in urban music was a great fit for the project. The museums core principal is the preservation of Hip Hop culture's past, present and future. You can sample Bruse Wane's song Ol Head at the soundcloud link below.
