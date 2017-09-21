ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bruse Wane Set To Appear On No IDeas Original Radio Show Saturday Night Sept 23rd

Bruse Wane Set To Appear On No IDeas Original Radio Show Saturday N...

Wane Enterprises ceo Bruse Wane Debuted his new single "Empire State" this week. Which was featured on a host of reputable Hip Hop websites & Blogs. Wane is set to take the treck up to Poughkeepsie New York, and appear on No ID's Orginal Radio show this saturday night September 23rd to discuss his upcoming mixtape and various projects. No ID's Original Radio show is Hosted by Dj Enyoutee of the rap group "Alpha Faktion". The show has become a hub for raw official Hip Hop music and has featured prominent guest such as. Easy Mo Bee, Bumby Knuckles & too many legends to list. You can listen to the latest episode that featured Bruse Wane's  Empire State Here

Views: 82

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on September 21, 2017 at 6:13pm

Dopeness incorporated 

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2