Bruse Wane Set To Appear On No IDeas Original Radio Show Saturday Night Sept 23rd

Bruse Wane Set To Appear On No IDeas Original Radio Show Saturday N...

Wane Enterprises ceo Bruse Wane Debuted his new single "Empire State" this week. Which was featured on a host of reputable Hip Hop websites & Blogs. Wane is set to take the treck up to Poughkeepsie New York, and appear on No ID's Orginal Radio show this saturday night September 23rd to discuss his upcoming mixtape and various projects. No ID's Original Radio show is Hosted by Dj Enyoutee of the rap group "Alpha Faktion". The show has become a hub for raw official Hip Hop music and has featured prominent guest such as. Easy Mo Bee, Bumby Knuckles & too many legends to list. You can listen to the latest episode that featured Bruse Wane's Empire State Here