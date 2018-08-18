ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bruse Wane's Summer Of Greatness Tour Hits Brooklyn

Bruse Wane's Summer Of Greatness Tour Hits Brooklyn

By UnspokenTruth 

The summer is in full swing and also heading to a climatic end. But not before Gotham's own Bruse Wane brings it home. The New York breed spitter comes to Brooklyn this Saturday August 18th, and headlines the "The Dear Summer 3 Concert. The event takes place at Bushwick Public House located at 1288 Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn NY 11221 Doors 8pm Show time 8:30pm.

So far the tour has landed the charismatic venom spitter in Cincinnati, Boston, New Jersey ( where he graced the same stage along side Hip Hop Legends EPMD), Atlanta and now back home in New York City in Brooklyn. After this he will be sprinting over to Philadelphia before taking off to London. Tickets available for tonight show Here.

 

Views: 61

Comment by roldan juriya on August 28, 2018 at 12:59am

 

Intensex  The composition of Intense X is specific to the product. Each pill consists of diverse active factors, as well as 3 proprietary blends. These components and blends work together to deliver a effective beautify* in sexual overall performance to the male character.The number one lively components of this product consist of.  https://www.drozien.com/intensex-pills-male-enhancement-drug-uk-re...

 

 

 

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2018   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2