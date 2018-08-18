Bruse Wane's Summer Of Greatness Tour Hits Brooklyn

By UnspokenTruth

The summer is in full swing and also heading to a climatic end. But not before Gotham's own Bruse Wane brings it home. The New York breed spitter comes to Brooklyn this Saturday August 18th, and headlines the "The Dear Summer 3 Concert. The event takes place at Bushwick Public House located at 1288 Myrtle Avenue Brooklyn NY 11221 Doors 8pm Show time 8:30pm.

So far the tour has landed the charismatic venom spitter in Cincinnati, Boston, New Jersey ( where he graced the same stage along side Hip Hop Legends EPMD), Atlanta and now back home in New York City in Brooklyn. After this he will be sprinting over to Philadelphia before taking off to London. Tickets available for tonight show Here.