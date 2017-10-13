Bruse Wane - Performing - Live This Saturday October 14th In Boston

WHAT - "The Viper Concert with performances by Bruse Wane and other artist and guest appearences. A night of Hip Hop, Partying & Networking.



Bruse Wane: Known as HipHop's lyrical Dark knight.. New York City's own.. Bruse Wane has been called a must see sensation by Hip Hop fans and critics alike. Bruse established his name in the game by working with top selling and hard hitting Hip-Hop artist; such as Styles-P, Keith Murray, Sean Price, N.O.R.E, Papoose, Remy Ma, & Big pun's son Chris Rivers to name a few.



Hosted By- Massive Events & Best Of New England ( If you like Hip Hop & Partying this event is for You !)That night Bruse will be performing is critically acclaimed songs "Venom", "Hercules", "Bam-Bam" & more Advance tickets Here





PA's Lounge

345 Somerville Avenue

"Boston" Somerverville, MA 02143







