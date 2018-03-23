Bruse Wane - Performing Live In Boston Saturday March 24th

Bruse Wane - Headlines the Power Moves Concert In Boston MA

Tickets on Sale Now !

Sean Price, Keith Murray, Styles-P & Chris Rivers collaborator "Bruse Wane" Live at the "Power Moves Concert" March 24th in Boston:

If you love authentic Hip Hop & (Partying) this event is for you.

WHAT - "The Power Moves Concert " Headlined by New York Hip Hop Legend Bruse Wane & featuring the brightest upcoming talent in Hip Hop & R&B. Bruse Wane Is a New York Hip Hop Legend that established his name in the game by working with hard hitting artist such as Styles-P, N.O.R.E., Sean Price, Remy Ma, Papoose, Keith Murray, Big Pun's son Chris Rivers and more.. Bruse Wane.. is the last artist work with Hip Hop Legend Sean Price before his passing on Bruse's hit song Venom:

known for his high energy shows. He will be performing his banging songs, that featured Sean- Price, Keith Murray & the legendary Big Pun's son Chris Rivers [Beast Inside, Hercules, BAM BAM, Venom, and more] Get your special priced early bird tickets today. 25% reduced for all online ticket purchases. This event is..Presented by - G/S Booking & Best Of New England Smash Networks Ent

Where/when: Saturday March 24th, @ PA's Lounge Located at 345 Somerville Avenue in Somerville MA 02143 Doors 8:00pm Showtime 8:30pm Sharp. Order your special early bird half priced tickets now by clicking on the purchase links below: