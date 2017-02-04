ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bruse Wane Live @ The Bushwick Public House March 18th 2017

Bruse Wane Live @ The Bushwick Public House March 18th 2017

TheBatMan is back. Bruse Wane returns to Brooklyn for his first New York show of the new year. The Wane Enterprises Ceo will be at the Bushwick Public House for an intimate performance. Wane will be performing his critically acclaimed cuts Venom, Hercules, Beast Inside, and more. Advance tickets on sale Here. Any artist looking to open up can contact thatmusicpro@gmail.com. You can also look for Bruse Wane on the upcoming "16 Bars For Hip Hop album" being released on Sony Red distribution by the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Views: 37

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 2 hours ago

lets go !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2