Bruse Wane Live @ The Bushwick Public House March 18th 2017

TheBatMan is back. Bruse Wane returns to Brooklyn for his first New York show of the new year. The Wane Enterprises Ceo will be at the Bushwick Public House for an intimate performance. Wane will be performing his critically acclaimed cuts Venom, Hercules, Beast Inside, and more. Advance tickets on sale Here. Any artist looking to open up can contact thatmusicpro@gmail.com. You can also look for Bruse Wane on the upcoming "16 Bars For Hip Hop album" being released on Sony Red distribution by the Universal Hip Hop Museum.