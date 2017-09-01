ORDER

Bruse Wane Live In Brooklyn @ The Sizzlers Concert 2 Saturday Sept 2nd

Wane Enterprises CEO: Bruse Wane will be in Brooklyn this Saturday night September 2nd and we advise you to be there. Wane alway puts on good show, and we are sure this one will be no different. This will be his first show back in New York, after embarking on his summer of venom tour. The show will be taking place at the legendary Brooklyn venue "The Five Spot". Which has been graced by the likes of Puff Daddy, Biggie Smalls, and a host of other hip hop legend through the years. Th Five Spot is located at 459 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Doors 8pm Showtime 9pm. You can get advance tickets from event Here. Watch the video trailer below:

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives 1 hour ago

Turn up season !

