Bruse Wane - Knuckle Game Cassius Freestyle

Today marks what would have been Muhammad Ali's 77th birthday. As a tribute to the champ Bruse Wane attached his birth name to this freestyle . Bruse Wane's - "Knuckle Game Cassius - Freestyle" originally appears on Bruse Wane's "TheBatMan" Should Have Been On It Mixtape. Available now on Datpiff.com. Bruse Wane's "The Dark Knight 2 Album Fight For Gotham is slated for a summer 2019 release. (listen To The Freestyle below)

