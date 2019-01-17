Bruse Wane - Knuckle Game Cassius Freestyle

ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Today marks what would have been Muhammad Ali's 77th birthday. As a tribute to the champ Bruse Wane attached his birth name to this freestyle . Bruse Wane's - "Knuckle Game Cassius - Freestyle" originally appears on Bruse Wane's "TheBatMan" Should Have Been On It Mixtape. Available now on Datpiff.com. Bruse Wane's "The Dark Knight 2 Album Fight For Gotham is slated for a summer 2019 release. (listen To The Freestyle below)

Twitter@brusewane instagram@brusewane facebook.com/brusewanefan www.brusewane.com

