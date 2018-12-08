ORDER

Bruse Wane - Headlines The Mass Appeal Concert This Saturday Dec 8th In Brooklyn

By C.Caldwell
Wane Enterprises ceo and UGHH Legend Bruse Wane will be in Brooklyn this Saturday night headlining the Mass Appeal Concert. Wane has lead three tours in 2018 and states after this show he's heading back into the lab. It's been over 3 years since his last full length album and he say's he is ready to reload and come back with some new material for his fans.
But in the meantime if your out and about in the tri-state shoot down to the Five spot located at 459 Myrtle Avenue, in Brooklyn, NY 11205 and catch Mr. Wane in live on stage action, It's well worth it . Doors 8pm showtime 8:30pm  advance tickets available Here

