Bruse Wane - Headlines The Mass Appeal Concert This Saturday Dec 8th In Brooklyn

By C.Caldwell

Wane Enterprises ceo and UGHH Legend Bruse Wane will be in Brooklyn this Saturday night headlining the Mass Appeal Concert. Wane has lead three tours in 2018 and states after this show he's heading back into the lab. It's been over 3 years since his last full length album and he say's he is ready to reload and come back with some new material for his fans.