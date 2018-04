Bruse Wane's continues his early year tour by heading down to Atlanta. The "On My Grizzly Tour" as it has been dubbed finds Wane in the ATL this sunday April 15th at the I-Lounge. located a1287 Glenwood Ave SE D, Atlanta, GA 30316. Doors open 8pm showtime 8:30pm. If your in the "A" that night and in the mood for some dope Hip Hop and partying make sure you come hang out with TheBatMan. tickets can be purchased here