Bruse Wane has been making it abundantly clear via social media he will be delivering a new album this year. Despite having that on his agenda, it has not slowed down the Wane Enterprises Ceo performance schedule. Wane will be out in Atlanta Georgia April 18th headlining the "Georgia Heat Concert". Those in attendance can look forward to hearing his Markee bangers "Venom" "Beast Inside" "Hercules" and more. Advance tickets Here