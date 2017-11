Bruse Wane - Drops TheBatMan Should Have Been On it Mixtape

TheBatMan should have been on it. First in the series "Bruse Wane" spits fire over some classic industry beats, and gives us a few banging originals. Bruse goes in over the Jungle Brothers straight out the jungle below a track which is featured on the tape. Also dropping in 2018 The Dark Knight Album 2 fight for the gotham. Take a listen to TheBatMan Should have been on it at Datpiff Here