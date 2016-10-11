Bruse Wane Brings Out Chris Rivers, Performs Venom Live In Brooklyn

By MerlLane

The song "Venom" has been dub an instant classic by Hip Hop fans and critics. With its booming base accompanied by 3 seriously skilled emcees spitting propane bars it was unquestionable one of the hottest singles released for 2016. The song features Bruse Wane, Sean Price & Big Pun's son Chris Rivers. Bruse gave his fans a treat and brought Chris Rivers out at his recent show in Brooklyn to perform their portions of the hit single live.

Check out the performance below: