Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bruse Wane Brings Out Chris Rivers, Performs Venom Live In Brooklyn

Bruse Wane & Chris Rivers Perform Venom Live In Brooklyn.

By MerlLane

The song "Venom" has been dub an instant classic by Hip Hop fans and critics. With its booming base accompanied by 3 seriously skilled emcees spitting propane bars it was unquestionable one of  the hottest singles released for 2016. The song features Bruse Wane, Sean Price & Big Pun's son Chris Rivers. Bruse gave his fans a treat and brought Chris Rivers out at his recent show in Brooklyn to perform their portions of the hit single live.

Check out the performance below:

Views: 61

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on October 11, 2016 at 5:50pm

DOPE !

