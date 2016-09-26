ORDER

Bruse Wane & Chris Rivers Live In Concert This Thursday Sept 29th In New York


What- come see Bruse Wane & Hip Hop Legend "Big Pun's" Son Chris Rivers performing that new Hip Hop banger "Venom" Live at the "On My Grizzly Concert". Venom features

Bruse Wane, (the late great) Sean Price and Chris Rivers. It made it's video debut on HipHop's most respected and number one news blog HipHopDx and set the blogsphere on fire. It has also achieved close to 2 million plus views and counting on the internets number one urban video outlet WorldStarHipHop This will be a night of "Real Hip Hop, Fun & Partying. Music by Brooklyn finest Dj Ether. Don't miss out (save money) & get your early bird tickets below: ( Special invited music industry guest)

Where Don Pedro 90 Manhattan, Avenue Brooklyn NY , 11206

Doors 8pm Showtime 8:30pm Sharp 21+ All Night Drink Specials, Save money & purchase your half priced early bird tickets by clicking on the buy ticket link below(All tickets are fully insured by the Venue and guaranteed 100% refundable in the unlikely chance of event cancellation) Tickets

photo 509a84ce-ba2e-4e98-96a1-03a2bc4a1242_zpsquz503ob.jpg

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on September 29, 2016 at 1:41pm

We bout to get shit hoping for real !!!

