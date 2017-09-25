ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bruse Wane Appears As Special Guest On Dj Enyoutee's "No Ideas Original Radio Show"

Wane Enterprises Ceo "Bruse Wane" headed up to Dj Enyoutee's "No Ideas Original Radio Show" this  past sunday night and they kept if Hip Hop & straight forward.  "No Ideas Original Radio Show" is one of the most respected show's for official Hip Hop music. Bruse premiered his latest single "Empire State" on the show as-well as a few other exclusive bangers.

Bruse's latest project "The Bat Man Should Have Been On It" Mixtape" is set for release Nov.10th of this year. Enyoutee held nothing back as he asked Bruse about his origins in Hip Hop, His connection to Sean Price, future projects, influences and more.. You can hear the captivating episode of the show Here

Views: 82

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on September 25, 2017 at 9:04pm

Dope..

