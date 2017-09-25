Bruse Wane Appears As Special Guest On Dj Enyoutee's "No Ideas Original Radio Show"

Bruse Wane Appears As Special Guest On Dj Enyoutee's "No Ideas Orig...

Wane Enterprises Ceo "Bruse Wane" headed up to Dj Enyoutee's "No Ideas Original Radio Show" this past sunday night and they kept if Hip Hop & straight forward. "No Ideas Original Radio Show" is one of the most respected show's for official Hip Hop music. Bruse premiered his latest single "Empire State" on the show as-well as a few other exclusive bangers.

Bruse's latest project "The Bat Man Should Have Been On It" Mixtape" is set for release Nov.10th of this year. Enyoutee held nothing back as he asked Bruse about his origins in Hip Hop, His connection to Sean Price, future projects, influences and more.. You can hear the captivating episode of the show Here