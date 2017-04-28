Bruse Wane Announces The Summer Of Venom Tour Dates

By UnspokenTruth

Bruse Wane Has official dubbed 2017 the summer of Venom. The Wane Enterprises ceo has made his "summer of venom tour" confirmed dates public. "We are still booking open dates in all cities say's Wane. I just wanta get out there and give the people real Hip Hop along with a great show" Check the dates above maybe TheBatMan is coming to your neck of the woods. "The Summer Of Venom Tour" dates official kicks off May 19th with Wane's pending performance at Manny's on second in New York City.