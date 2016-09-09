Bobby Shmurda along with two co-defendants, Chad "rowdy rebel" Marshall and Nicholas McCoy have accepted a plea deal which will start Monday [September 12]. The "Hot N***a" rapper pleaded guilty to 4th-degree conspiracy and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession. Due to the deal, Shumurda will not be able to appeal the sentence, but will be allowed to use his two-year time served as credit.

In December 2014, the rapper and members of GS9 were arrested and indicted after a lengthy investigation by the NYPD.

Source: TMZ