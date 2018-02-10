Black Panther Sound Track Got People talking, And it's Declared A Hit !

Black Panther: The Album was released on Friday (February 9) and much like the response to early screenings of the Black Panther film, people can’t stop raving about the 14-track effort.

Co-curated by Kendrick Lamar and TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the soundtrack features contributions from SZA, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Khalid, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, The Weeknd and Anderson .Paak, among others.

According to TDE’s in-house producer Sounwave, Lamar started planning out the soundtrack during The DAMN. Tour.

“[During] The DAMN. Tour, we probably came up with 50 percent of it — the production, the hooks and ideas,” he told NPR. “When we got back from the tour in September, that’s when we were able to execute our ideas and reach out to people we respect and whatnot … kind of just put the stamp on it. So, I want to say those two months was the most vital on that tour, in terms of creative process.”

Black Panther (the movie) hits theaters on February 16.

SourceHHDX