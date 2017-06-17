Bill Cosby Declares Victory After Mistrial; Prosecutors Vow to Try Again

"Mr. Cosby's power is back," his publicist said after jurors deadlocked on his innocence or guilt despite new evidence and graphic testimony.

After more than 50 hours of deliberation, 12 jurors were unable to reach a consensus on whether he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand after allegedly drugging her in .... A judge declared a mistrial in the case on Saturday morning, but prosecutors immediately announced they would retry the 79-year-old co

More than 50 women across five decades have accused him of sexual assault, but only Constand’s accusations fell within the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. Prosecutors have approximately one year left.

Cosby's team is counting the draw as a victory.

"Mr. Cosby's power is back. It's back. He has been restored," publicist Andrew Wyatt said on the courthouse steps. Wyatt told attorneys who supported the accusers such as Gloria Allred to "go back to law school and take another class."

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he decided to try again after speaking to Constand.

"She is entitled to a verdict in this case and we will push forward to get the job done," he said. "We will push forward."

"We will evaluate and review our case, we will take a hard look at everything involved, and then we will retry it," he said in a press conference.

Source DailyBeast.