ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Bill Cosby Declares Victory After Mistrial; Prosecutors Vow to Try Again


Bill Cosby Declares Victory After Mistrial; Prosecutors Vow to Try ...

"Mr. Cosby's power is back," his publicist said after jurors deadlocked on his innocence or guilt despite new evidence and graphic testimony.

 Bill Cosby will remain a free man, for now.

After more than 50 hours of deliberation, 12 jurors were unable to reach a consensus on whether he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand after allegedly drugging her in .... A judge declared a mistrial in the case on Saturday morning, but prosecutors immediately announced they would retry the 79-year-old co

More than 50 women across five decades have accused him of sexual assault, but only Constand’s accusations fell within the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution. Prosecutors have approximately one year left.

Cosby's team is counting the draw as a victory.

"Mr. Cosby's power is back. It's back. He has been restored," publicist Andrew Wyatt said on the courthouse steps. Wyatt told attorneys who supported the accusers such as Gloria Allred to "go back to law school and take another class."

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he decided to try again after speaking to Constand.

"She is entitled to a verdict in this case and we will push forward to get the job done," he said. "We will push forward."

"We will evaluate and review our case, we will take a hard look at everything involved, and then we will retry it," he said in a press conference.

Source DailyBeast.

Views: 4

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2