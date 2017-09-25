ORDER

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

BET's Set Trippin: @50Cent & @RealRemyMa Reveal Why '50 Central' Is The New 'In Living Color' (Video)

BET's Set Trippin: 50 Cent & Remy Ma Reveal Why '50 Central' Is...

On this latest episode of BET's "Set Trippin," host Jamila Mustafa catches up with 50 Cent to talk about his new variety program "50 Central" to find out why it's comparable to the early 90's hit television show, "In Living Color."

"I make comparisons to Living Color, only because of how many people that were a part of the Living Color project that went on to have success in different areas," 50 says. "I'm already looking at the project to see who's going to pull out into the front."

Mustafa also manages to chat with Remy Ma, as well as cast membersKiya Roberts and Jasmin Brown.

Check out the full clip below and be sure to watch the premiere of "50 Central" Wednesday, September 27, at 10:30/9:30c on BET.

source Thisis50

