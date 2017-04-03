ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

Ar-Ab - Protocol Vol. 2 (Mixtape Stream) @ArAb_TGOP

 

Ar-Ab - Protocol Vol. 2 (Mixtape Stream)

Ar-Ab a.k.a. The Top Goon of Philly is not messing around in 2017. Just a few weeks after releasing "Protocol Vol. 1," he drops the second volume.

Features include, ZHO, Lihtz Kamraz, Reed V, Butternife, Yog JP and No Brakes Bras.

Production credits go to Stacks Beatsz, Dougie, J. Brown, Cap'n Hookz, ILLATracks, Ridd Wonder and Street Fame.

Tracklist:

1. (Intro) Strange Things [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]
2. OBH The Mob [Prod. By Dougie]
3. Rolley And A Wraith (Ft. Lihtz Kamraz) [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]
4. Real To Me (Ft. Zho) [Prod. By Cap'n Hookz & Co Prod. By J Brown]
5. Honor (Ft. Reed V) [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]
6. F Up The Kitchen (Ft. Butterknife) [Prod. By Street Fame]
7. Never Have [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]
8. Kitchen [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]
9. Know Me (Ft. Yog JP)
10. Find A Way (Ft. No Brakes Bras & Lihtz Kamraz)
11. Scars [Prod. By ILLATRACKS]

Bigup Thisis50

Views: 40

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on April 3, 2017 at 7:01pm

Philly lets go !

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2017   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2