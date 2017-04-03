Ar-Ab - Protocol Vol. 2 (Mixtape Stream) @ArAb_TGOP

Ar-Ab a.k.a. The Top Goon of Philly is not messing around in 2017. Just a few weeks after releasing "Protocol Vol. 1," he drops the second volume.

Features include, ZHO, Lihtz Kamraz, Reed V, Butternife, Yog JP and No Brakes Bras.

Production credits go to Stacks Beatsz, Dougie, J. Brown, Cap'n Hookz, ILLATracks, Ridd Wonder and Street Fame.

Tracklist:

1. (Intro) Strange Things [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]

2. OBH The Mob [Prod. By Dougie]

3. Rolley And A Wraith (Ft. Lihtz Kamraz) [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]

4. Real To Me (Ft. Zho) [Prod. By Cap'n Hookz & Co Prod. By J Brown]

5. Honor (Ft. Reed V) [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]

6. F Up The Kitchen (Ft. Butterknife) [Prod. By Street Fame]

7. Never Have [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]

8. Kitchen [Prod. By Stacks Beatsz]

9. Know Me (Ft. Yog JP)

10. Find A Way (Ft. No Brakes Bras & Lihtz Kamraz)

11. Scars [Prod. By ILLATRACKS]

