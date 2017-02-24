Amber Rose Brags About Buying Strip Club On The Gram @DaRealAmberRose

Before her rise to fame, Amber Rose's beginnings started in the strip club.

Now, the talk show host and personality has announced that she purchased a strip club--Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles. During a speech she gave at the All Def Digital Awards, Rose said "I was a stripper for a very long time. Best time of my life by the way. But do y'all know Ace of Diamonds? Well I bought it." Watch the clip below.

Source: instagram.com / Vladtv