A$AP ROCKY Say's All Rappers Sound The Same And Mumble Rap Is Over ...

A$AP Rocky made an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, where he spoke about his new album, Testing, and he also shared his thoughts on the current state of rap, specifically mumble rap.

Rocky, who grabbed attention with the yellow bandana tied around his head, said that he feels a lot of music sounds the same today, adding that he can't distinguish regions by the way people are rapping today. Trevor pointed out that Rocky called out mumble rappers on his latest album, and the Harlem-born rapper responded by saying that while he loves some mumble rappers, he thinks it's over saturated at this point.

source Vladtv