50-Cent Wins 14.5 Million Dollar lawsuit @50cent

50-Cent Wins 14.5 Million Dollar lawsuit

50 Cent has been awarded $14.5 million in a malpractice lawsuit he filed against the legal team that represented him during his 2014 case against Sleek Audio.

"They f***ed up so bad, I don' think they should be practicing law," 50 wrote, after announcing the settlement on Instagram on Saturday, December 3.

The $16 million 50 was ordered to pay Sleek Audio would become one of the factors that contributed to him filing for bankruptcy a year later. He is believed to still owe $23 million to creditors. 50 Cent recently made headlines when he declared that he would be taking Phenomenal Vinyl, Rim Source Motorsports and Forgiato to court for using his image to advertise their car accessory products, without his permission.

Source: xxlmag.com