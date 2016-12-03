ORDER

ORDER BRUSE WANE'S "EARL MANIGAULT OF RAP" ALBUM OUT NOW:

photo 6811569e-1997-4291-b251-7adebab16e63_zpsiu2naapk.jpg

ARTIST GET FEATURED

CLASSIC MATERIAL

Gotham Radio

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

Listen to internet radio with GOTHAM RADIO on Blog Talk Radio

Music

Loading…

GreatSex4Life

Members

Badge

Loading…

Get Badge

WANE ENTERPRISES // WHO ARE WE ??

Photobucket

REALITY CHECK // PUT ON BLAST

 

yellowReason

Events

Welcome To "Wane Enterprises Dot Com" the number one source for World news, Hip-Hop news, Entertainment news and more.

50-Cent Wins 14.5 Million Dollar lawsuit @50cent

50-Cent Wins 14.5 Million Dollar lawsuit

50 Cent has been awarded $14.5 million in a malpractice lawsuit he filed against the legal team that represented him during his 2014 case against Sleek Audio.

50 Cent has been awarded $14.5 million in a malpractice lawsuit he filed against the legal team that represented him during his 2014 case against Sleek Audio.

"They f***ed up so bad, I don' think they should be practicing law," 50 wrote, after announcing the settlement on Instagram on Saturday, December 3.

The $16 million 50 was ordered to pay Sleek Audio would become one of the factors that contributed to him filing for bankruptcy a year later. He is believed to still owe $23 million to creditors. 50 Cent recently made headlines when he declared that he would be taking Phenomenal Vinyl, Rim Source Motorsports and Forgiato to court for using his image to advertise their car accessory products, without his permission.

Source: xxlmag.com

Views: 64

Comment by Hip-Hop-Lives on December 3, 2016 at 6:38pm

$$

Comment by chenlina on Saturday

michael kors

minnesota vikings jerseys

cheap jordans

louis vuitton

michael kors outlet

louis vuitton outlet

ugg outlet

pandora jewelry official site

coach outlet

ugg outlet

chenlina20161217

Comment

You need to be a member of Wane Enterprises to add comments!

Join Wane Enterprises

© 2016   Created by TheBatMan.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service


[Get This]

NTCDk97Igvd1bIJYc+5oyw==

40e608cd-e8e6-4939-b96778a925cb78e2